Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Yearno date (1631-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:19000 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
71543 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateDecember 9, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 27, 2016
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2015
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Bonhams - June 3, 2013
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Bonhams - June 3, 2013
SellerBonhams
DateJune 3, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
SellerSpink
DateDecember 4, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMay 5, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
SellerSpink
DateMay 15, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" is 19000 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"?

To sell the Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

