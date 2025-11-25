United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 OXON "Large portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter46 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination3 Unite (Triple unite)
- Year1643
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintOxford
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" with the letters OXON?
To sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" with the letters OXON we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
