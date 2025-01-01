flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Siege coins Halfcrown of Charles I - United Kingdom

type-coin
Halfcrown 1645-1646

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
164501816460120
