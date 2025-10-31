flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1646 "Type 1645-1646" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown 1646 "Type 1645-1646" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown 1646 "Type 1645-1646" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1646
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2400 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1646 "Type 1645-1646" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1646 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4265 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,820. Bidding took place September 10, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2763 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2284 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 25, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1646 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown 1646?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1646 is 2400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1646?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1646 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1646?

To sell the Halfcrown 1646 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

