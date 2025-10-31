Halfcrown 1646 "Type 1645-1646" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight15 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Year1646
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintNewark
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1646 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4265 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,820. Bidding took place September 10, 2006.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown 1646?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1646 is 2400 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1646?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1646 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1646?
To sell the Halfcrown 1646 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.