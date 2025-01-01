flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Coins of United Kingdom 1646

Gold coins

Obverse Unite 1646 OX Shortened portrait
Reverse Unite 1646 OX Shortened portrait
Unite 1646 OX Shortened portrait
Average price38000 $
Sales
02
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price1600 $
Sales
021
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Average price1200 $
Sales
095
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price11000 $
Sales
01

Silver coins

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Average price3200 $
Sales
076
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price3300 $
Sales
286
Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price3600 $
Sales
094
Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price5400 $
Sales
025
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price270 $
Sales
8198
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman(P) above shield
Average price260 $
Sales
09
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horsemanSmall horse
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price600 $
Sales
151
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
10330
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait typeSmall portrait
Average price1900 $
Sales
02
Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price1600 $
Sales
140
Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait typeShortened broad bust
Average price910 $
Sales
041
Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
18
Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait typeShortened broad bust
Average price880 $
Sales
03
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
116
Obverse Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price130 $
Sales
012
Obverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Reverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price130 $
Sales
042

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Average price90 $
Sales
144
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)CARA
Average price450 $
Sales
01
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)Clip
Average price6500 $
Sales
04
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)There is a border
Average price170 $
Sales
013
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price160 $
Sales
061

Siege coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1646
Reverse Halfcrown 1646
Halfcrown 1646
Average price2400 $
Sales
0120
Obverse Shilling 1646
Reverse Shilling 1646
Shilling 1646NEWARK
Average price2800 $
Sales
287
Obverse 9 Pence 1646
Reverse 9 Pence 1646
9 Pence 1646
Average price2600 $
Sales
161
Obverse Sixpence 1646
Reverse Sixpence 1646
Sixpence 1646
Average price2800 $
Sales
167
