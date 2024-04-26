flag
Shilling 1646 "Type 1645-1646". NEWARK (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: NEWARK

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight6 g
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1646
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1646 "Type 1645-1646" NEWARK - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1646 . NEWARK. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2552 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 28, 2021
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1646 at auction London Coins - December 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1646, NEWARK?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1646, NEWARK is 2800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1646, NEWARK?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1646, NEWARK is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1646, NEWARK?

To sell the Shilling 1646, NEWARK we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

