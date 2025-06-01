flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

9 Pence 1646 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 9 Pence 1646 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 9 Pence 1646 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,6 g
  • Diameter35,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination9 Pence
  • Year1646
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2600 USD
Auction sales chart 9 Pence 1646 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 9 Pence 1646 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1289 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1646 at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 9 Pence 1646?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 9 Pence 1646 is 2600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 9 Pence 1646?

The information on the current value of the British coin 9 Pence 1646 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 9 Pence 1646?

To sell the 9 Pence 1646 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

