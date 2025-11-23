flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1646 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Sixpence 1646 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Sixpence 1646 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1646
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1646 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1646 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1209 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1144 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1646 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 28, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Sixpence 1646?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1646 is 2800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1646?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1646 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1646?

To sell the Sixpence 1646 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

