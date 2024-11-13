flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1645 "Type 1645-1646" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Halfcrown 1645 "Type 1645-1646" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Halfcrown 1645 "Type 1645-1646" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2700 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1645 "Type 1645-1646" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1645 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
8130 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction CNG - May 5, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction CNG - May 5, 2021
SellerCNG
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionVF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
SellerStack's
DateApril 25, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1645 at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Halfcrown 1645?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1645 is 2700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1645?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1645 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1645?

To sell the Halfcrown 1645 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

