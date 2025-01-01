flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Coins of United Kingdom 1645

Gold coins

Obverse Unite 1645 Shortened portrait
Reverse Unite 1645 Shortened portrait
Unite 1645 Shortened portrait
Average price20000 $
Sales
01
Obverse Unite 1645 Br Shortened portrait
Reverse Unite 1645 Br Shortened portrait
Unite 1645 Br Shortened portrait
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Unite 1645 OX Shortened portrait
Reverse Unite 1645 OX Shortened portrait
Unite 1645 OX Shortened portrait
Average price7400 $
Sales
03
Obverse 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1645 Br
Reverse 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1645 Br
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1645 Br
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price1600 $
Sales
021
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Average price1200 $
Sales
095
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price11000 $
Sales
01

Silver coins

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Average price3200 $
Sales
076
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price3300 $
Sales
286
Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price3600 $
Sales
094
Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price5400 $
Sales
025
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price270 $
Sales
8198
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman(P) above shield
Average price260 $
Sales
09
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horsemanSmall horse
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price600 $
Sales
151
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
10330
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait typeSmall portrait
Average price1900 $
Sales
02
Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price1600 $
Sales
140
Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait typeShortened broad bust
Average price910 $
Sales
041
Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
18
Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait typeShortened broad bust
Average price880 $
Sales
03
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
116
Obverse Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price130 $
Sales
012
Obverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Reverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price130 $
Sales
042

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Average price90 $
Sales
144
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)CARA
Average price450 $
Sales
01
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)Clip
Average price6500 $
Sales
04
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)There is a border
Average price170 $
Sales
013
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price160 $
Sales
061

Siege coins

Obverse Crown no date (1644-1645)
Reverse Crown no date (1644-1645)
Crown no date (1644-1645)
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Halfcrown 1645
Reverse Halfcrown 1645
Halfcrown 1645
Average price2700 $
Sales
018
Obverse 3 shillings 1645
Reverse 3 shillings 1645
3 shillings 1645S
Average price15000 $
Sales
04
Obverse 3 shillings 1645
Reverse 3 shillings 1645
3 shillings 1645
Average price34000 $
Sales
05
Obverse 2 shillings no date (1644-1645)
Reverse 2 shillings no date (1644-1645)
2 shillings no date (1644-1645)
Average price92000 $
Sales
01
Obverse 2 shillings no date (1644-1645)
Reverse 2 shillings no date (1644-1645)
2 shillings no date (1644-1645)
Average price110000 $
Sales
01
Obverse Shilling 1645
Reverse Shilling 1645
Shilling 1645
Average price18000 $
Sales
013
Obverse Shilling 1645
Reverse Shilling 1645
Shilling 1645S
Average price21000 $
Sales
010
Obverse Shilling 1645
Reverse Shilling 1645
Shilling 1645NEWARKE
Average price3800 $
Sales
066
Obverse Shilling 1645
Reverse Shilling 1645
Shilling 1645NEWARK
Average price2200 $
Sales
048
Obverse Shilling no date (1644-1645)
Reverse Shilling no date (1644-1645)
Shilling no date (1644-1645)
Average price37000 $
Sales
01
Obverse 9 Pence 1645
Reverse 9 Pence 1645
9 Pence 1645
Average price1700 $
Sales
019
Obverse 9 Pence 1645
Reverse 9 Pence 1645
9 Pence 1645NEWARKE
Average price2000 $
Sales
030
