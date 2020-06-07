flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

3 shillings 1645. S (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: S

Obverse 3 shillings 1645 S - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 3 shillings 1645 S - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight16 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination3 shillings
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintCarlisle
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15000 USD
Auction sales chart 3 shillings 1645 S - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 3 shillings 1645 . S. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 22,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2012.

Сondition
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
9026 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CHF
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 38 GBP
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Spink - March 28, 2012
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 3 shillings 1645, S?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 shillings 1645, S is 15000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 shillings 1645, S?

The information on the current value of the British coin 3 shillings 1645, S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 shillings 1645, S?

To sell the 3 shillings 1645, S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

