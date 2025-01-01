flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Siege coins 3 shillings of Charles I - United Kingdom

type-coin

3 shillings 1645

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1645S-0416451,00005
