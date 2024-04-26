3 shillings 1645 (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Photo by: Spink
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight16 g
- Diameter32 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,000
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination3 shillings
- Year1645
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintCarlisle
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 3 shillings 1645 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 47,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 3 shillings 1645?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 shillings 1645 is 34000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 shillings 1645?
The information on the current value of the British coin 3 shillings 1645 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 3 shillings 1645?
To sell the 3 shillings 1645 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.