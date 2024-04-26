flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

3 shillings 1645 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 3 shillings 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 3 shillings 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight16 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,000

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination3 shillings
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintCarlisle
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:34000 USD
Auction sales chart 3 shillings 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 3 shillings 1645 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 47,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
27078 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
50034 $
Price in auction currency 40000 GBP
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 shillings 1645 at auction Spink - December 13, 2011
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 3 shillings 1645?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 shillings 1645 is 34000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 shillings 1645?

The information on the current value of the British coin 3 shillings 1645 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 shillings 1645?

To sell the 3 shillings 1645 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

