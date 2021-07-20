flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

9 Pence 1645 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 9 Pence 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 9 Pence 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,6 g
  • Diameter35,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination9 Pence
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1700 USD
Auction sales chart 9 Pence 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 9 Pence 1645 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,300. Bidding took place March 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
1912 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - May 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateMay 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateApril 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2018
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateApril 28, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 21, 2015
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJanuary 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 30, 2014
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJanuary 30, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
SellerSpink
DateJuly 23, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 9 Pence 1645?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 9 Pence 1645 is 1700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 9 Pence 1645?

The information on the current value of the British coin 9 Pence 1645 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 9 Pence 1645?

To sell the 9 Pence 1645 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1645All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins 9 PenceNumismatic auctions