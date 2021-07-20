9 Pence 1645 (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight4,6 g
- Diameter35,5 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- Denomination9 Pence
- Year1645
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintNewark
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 9 Pence 1645 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,300. Bidding took place March 5, 2014.
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 9 Pence 1645?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 9 Pence 1645 is 1700 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 9 Pence 1645?
The information on the current value of the British coin 9 Pence 1645 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 9 Pence 1645?
To sell the 9 Pence 1645 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.