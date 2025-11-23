flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1645 "Type 1645-1646". NEWARK (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: NEWARK

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight6 g
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1645 "Type 1645-1646" NEWARK - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (48)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1645 . NEWARK. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3705 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
4347 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - January 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1645, NEWARK?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1645, NEWARK is 2200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1645, NEWARK?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1645, NEWARK is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1645, NEWARK?

To sell the Shilling 1645, NEWARK we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

