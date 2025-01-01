flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown no date (1644-1645) (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Crown no date (1644-1645) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Crown no date (1644-1645) - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: coinweek.com

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1644-1645)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintScarborough
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

