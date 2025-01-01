flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Siege coins Crown of Charles I - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Crown 1644

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1644-1645)00
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles IAll English coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions