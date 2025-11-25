United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Unite 1645 Br "Shortened portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight9 g
- Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCharles I
- DenominationUnite
- Year1645
- RulerCharles I (King of England)
- MintBristol
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the Unite 1645 "Shortened portrait" with the letters Br?
To sell the Unite 1645 "Shortened portrait" with the letters Br we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
