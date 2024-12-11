flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1645 "Type 1645-1646". NEWARKE (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: NEWARKE

Obverse Shilling 1645 "Type 1645-1646" NEWARKE - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling 1645 "Type 1645-1646" NEWARKE - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight6 g
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3800 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1645 "Type 1645-1646" NEWARKE - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (66)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1645 . NEWARKE. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3705 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
4631 $
Price in auction currency 3750 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateApril 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1645, NEWARKE?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1645, NEWARKE is 3800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1645, NEWARKE?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1645, NEWARKE is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1645, NEWARKE?

To sell the Shilling 1645, NEWARKE we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

