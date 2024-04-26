flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1645 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,8 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Mintage UNC3,460

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintCarlisle
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:18000 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1645 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1645 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2011.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20994 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
23766 $
Price in auction currency 19000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionFR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2017
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 11, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - December 13, 2011
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1645?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1645 is 18000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1645?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1645 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1645?

To sell the Shilling 1645 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

