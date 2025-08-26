flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

9 Pence 1645. NEWARKE (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: NEWARKE

Obverse 9 Pence 1645 NEWARKE - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 9 Pence 1645 NEWARKE - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,6 g
  • Diameter35,5 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination9 Pence
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintNewark
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2000 USD
Auction sales chart 9 Pence 1645 NEWARKE - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (30)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 9 Pence 1645 . NEWARKE. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - September 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionF12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionF12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateOctober 20, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 18, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 18, 2020
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 9 Pence 1645 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I 9 Pence 1645, NEWARKE?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 9 Pence 1645, NEWARKE is 2000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 9 Pence 1645, NEWARKE?

The information on the current value of the British coin 9 Pence 1645, NEWARKE is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 9 Pence 1645, NEWARKE?

To sell the 9 Pence 1645, NEWARKE we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1645All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins 9 PenceNumismatic auctions