flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1645. S (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: S

Obverse Shilling 1645 S - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling 1645 S - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,8 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1645
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintCarlisle
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:21000 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1645 S - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1645 . S. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
19759 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
21600 $
Price in auction currency 21600 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2021
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1645 at auction Spink - December 13, 2011
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling 1645, S?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1645, S is 21000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1645, S?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1645, S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1645, S?

To sell the Shilling 1645, S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1645All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions