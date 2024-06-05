flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter46 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination3 Unite (Triple unite)
  • Year1643
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:93000 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (65)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
53745 $
Price in auction currency 40000 GBP
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
84000 $
Price in auction currency 84000 USD
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 5, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
SellerBoule
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateApril 17, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" is 93000 USD. The coin contains 24,759 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3316,53 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait"?

To sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1643All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins 3 Unite (Triple unite)Numismatic auctions