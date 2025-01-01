Catalog
United Kingdom
Period:
1625-1952
1625-1952
Charles I
1625-1649
Commonwealth
1649-1660
Oliver Cromwell
1656-1658
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George III
1760-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Edward VIII
1936-1936
George VI
1936-1952
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1647
Coins of United Kingdom 1647
Select a category
All
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price
1600 $
Sales
0
21
Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
95
Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price
11000 $
Sales
0
1
Silver coins
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Average price
3200 $
Sales
0
76
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Plume above the shield
Average price
3300 $
Sales
2
86
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price
3600 $
Sales
0
94
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price
5400 $
Sales
0
25
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price
270 $
Sales
8
198
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
(P) above shield
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
9
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Small horse
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price
600 $
Sales
1
51
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Average price
160 $
Sales
10
330
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Small portrait
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
2
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price
1600 $
Sales
1
40
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shortened broad bust
Average price
910 $
Sales
0
41
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price
160 $
Sales
1
8
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shortened broad bust
Average price
880 $
Sales
0
3
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price
160 $
Sales
1
16
Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
12
Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
42
Copper coins
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Average price
90 $
Sales
1
44
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
CARA
Average price
450 $
Sales
0
1
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Clip
Average price
6500 $
Sales
0
4
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
There is a border
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
13
Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
61
