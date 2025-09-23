flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1327 oz) 4,1265 g
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination1/2 Unite (Half Unite)
  • Year1643
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:12000 USD
Auction sales chart 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 . This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 951 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 23, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
11082 $
Price in auction currency 8200 GBP
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
23039 $
Price in auction currency 17000 GBP
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction CNG - May 23, 2012
SellerCNG
DateMay 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 1, 2011
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2010
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 30, 2007
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 21, 2005
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 is 12000 USD. The coin contains 4,1265 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 552,89 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643?

The information on the current value of the British coin 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643?

To sell the 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

