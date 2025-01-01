Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
NGC Grading
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
United Kingdom
Period:
1625-1952
1625-1952
Charles I
1625-1649
Commonwealth
1649-1660
Oliver Cromwell
1656-1658
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George III
1760-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Edward VIII
1936-1936
George VI
1936-1952
Home
Catalog
English coins price guide
Charles I
2 shillings
Siege coins 2 shillings of Charles I - United Kingdom
2 shillings 1648
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1648
0
3
2 shillings 1644
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
no date (1644-1645)
0
1
2 shillings 1644
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
no date (1644-1645)
0
1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of United Kingdom
Coin catalog of Charles I
All English coins
English coins 2 shillings
Numismatic auctions