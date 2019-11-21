flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

2 shillings 1648 (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 2 shillings 1648 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 2 shillings 1648 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight9 - 10 g
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination2 shillings
  • Year1648
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintPontefract
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:69000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 shillings 1648 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 shillings 1648 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 46,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2014.

Сondition
United Kingdom 2 shillings 1648 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
62052 $
Price in auction currency 48000 GBP
United Kingdom 2 shillings 1648 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
69360 $
Price in auction currency 44000 GBP
United Kingdom 2 shillings 1648 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I 2 shillings 1648?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 shillings 1648 is 69000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 shillings 1648?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 shillings 1648 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 shillings 1648?

To sell the 2 shillings 1648 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

