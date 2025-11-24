flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter46 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • Denomination3 Unite (Triple unite)
  • Year1643
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:200000 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431,250. Bidding took place June 2, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 24, 2025
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 24, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
250386 $
Price in auction currency 220000 CHF
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
150189 $
Price in auction currency 105000 GBP
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
United Kingdom 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2005
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" is 200000 USD. The coin contains 24,759 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 3316,53 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait"?

To sell the 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1643All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins 3 Unite (Triple unite)Numismatic auctions