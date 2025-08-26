flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1644
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:20000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1644 "Shortened portrait" with mark OX. This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 58,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
7750 $
Price in auction currency 7750 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - September 28, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
SellerSpink
DateMarch 22, 2016
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2016
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction CNG - January 4, 2012
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 4, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
SellerSpink
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 22, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction M&M AG, CH - October 4, 2004
SellerM&M AG, CH
DateOctober 4, 2004
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2004
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1644 "Shortened portrait" with mark OX is 20000 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1644 "Shortened portrait" with mark OX?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1644 "Shortened portrait" with the letters OX is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1644 "Shortened portrait" with the letters OX?

To sell the Unite 1644 "Shortened portrait" with the letters OX we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

