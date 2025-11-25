flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: St. James Auctions Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,995)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure gold (0,1599 oz) 4,975 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Mintage UNC4

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationAngel
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins"?

To sell the Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1631All English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish coins AngelNumismatic auctions