United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2653 oz) 8,253 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationUnite
  • Year1643
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintOxford
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:23000 USD
Auction sales chart Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait". This gold coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 23, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
22696 $
Price in auction currency 17000 GBP
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
7454 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Künker - September 23, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 11, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2021
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2020
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Charles I Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" is 23000 USD. The coin contains 8,253 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1105,37 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait"?

To sell the Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
