United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Sovereign 1913 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1913 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1913 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,539,672

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1913 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29981 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
Seller Leland Little
Date October 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
Seller Leland Little
Date October 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction AURORA - September 5, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1913 BM at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access