Sovereign 1913 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1913 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29981 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition UNC (105) AU (28) XF (87) VF (24) F (2) VG (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (7) MS64 (26) MS63 (33) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) Service NGC (49) PCGS (38) ANACS (1)

