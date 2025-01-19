United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1913 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,539,672
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1913 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29981 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
