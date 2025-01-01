flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Coins catalog of Oliver Cromwell's (1656-1658)

Total added coins: 14

Period of Oliver Cromwell's
Coin catalogOliver Cromwell1656-1658
coinGold
coinSilver
coinCopper
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Oliver Cromwell's

PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658). Shield
Copper$12,000-015Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Pattern Broad 1656
Gold$39,000$93,0001161Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Halfcrown 1658
Silver$3,800-3292Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Shilling 1658. HIB &c PRO
Silver$2,800-3302Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Sixpence 1658. "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO
Silver$6,200-024Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Crown 1658. 1658/7
Silver$6,200-3365Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Crown 1658. Tanner's copy. 1658
Silver$12,000$25,00006Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Pattern 50 Shillings 1656
Gold$220,000$380,00004Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Crown 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted
Silver$10,000-06Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656
Gold$26,000$45,00009Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Sixpence 1658. HIB &c PRO
Silver$19,000-02Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Shilling 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted
Silver$31,000-02Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Halfcrown 1656
Silver$5,400-017Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658). Three Pillars
Copper$26,000-01
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomAll English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish silver coinsNumismatic auctions