Coins catalog of Oliver Cromwell's (1656-1658)

United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Prices of coins of Oliver Cromwell's
PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Copper$12,000-015
Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658). Shield
Gold$39,000$93,0001161
Pattern Broad 1656
Silver$3,800-3292
Halfcrown 1658
Silver$2,800-3302
Shilling 1658. HIB &c PRO
Silver$6,200-024
Sixpence 1658. "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO
Silver$6,200-3365
Crown 1658. 1658/7
Silver$12,000$25,00006
Crown 1658. Tanner's copy. 1658
Gold$220,000$380,00004
Pattern 50 Shillings 1656
Silver$10,000-06
Crown 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted
Gold$26,000$45,00009
Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656
Silver$19,000-02
Sixpence 1658. HIB &c PRO
Silver$31,000-02
Shilling 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted
Silver$5,400-017
Halfcrown 1656
Copper$26,000-01
Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658). Three Pillars
