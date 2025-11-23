flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1658 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Obverse Halfcrown 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Halfcrown 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3800 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (289)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1658 . This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 20,125. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Cambi Aste - November 13, 2025
SellerCambi Aste
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2318 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2284 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 25, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 25, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1658 at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Halfcrown 1658?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1658 is 3800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1658?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1658?

To sell the Halfcrown 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
