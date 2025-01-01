flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Silver coins Halfcrown of Oliver Cromwell's - United Kingdom

type-coin

Halfcrown 1656-1658

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
165601716583292
