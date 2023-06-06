flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Halfcrown 1656 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Obverse Halfcrown 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Halfcrown 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Year1656
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5400 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown 1656 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1146 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
10428 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
19129 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
SellerSpink
DateOctober 30, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction CNG - September 12, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 12, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction CNG - May 16, 2018
SellerCNG
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 17, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2013
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 23, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1656 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Halfcrown 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1656 is 5400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1656?

To sell the Halfcrown 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

