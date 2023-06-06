Halfcrown 1656 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodOliver Cromwell
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Year1656
- RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1656 . This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1146 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Halfcrown 1656?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown 1656 is 5400 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown 1656?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfcrown 1656?
To sell the Halfcrown 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.