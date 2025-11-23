flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling 1658. HIB &c PRO (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: HIB &c PRO

Obverse Shilling 1658 HIB &c PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Shilling 1658 HIB &c PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling 1658 HIB &c PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (299)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1658 . HIB &c PRO. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 19, 2025
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2374 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 12, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Spink - January 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 28, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionUNC
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1658 at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Shilling 1658, HIB &c PRO?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling 1658, HIB &c PRO is 2800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling 1658, HIB &c PRO?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling 1658, HIB &c PRO is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling 1658, HIB &c PRO?

To sell the Shilling 1658, HIB &c PRO we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Oliver Cromwell'sCoins of United Kingdom in 1658All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions