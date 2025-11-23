Crown 1658. 1658/7 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)
Variety: 1658/7
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter39,5 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodOliver Cromwell
- DenominationCrown
- Year1658
- RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1658 . 1658/7. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 232,559. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Crown 1658, 1658/7?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, 1658/7 is 6200 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, 1658/7?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, 1658/7 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown 1658, 1658/7?
To sell the Crown 1658, 1658/7 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.