Crown 1658. 1658/7 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: 1658/7

Obverse Crown 1658 1658/7 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Crown 1658 1658/7 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter39,5 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1658 1658/7 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (362)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1658 . 1658/7. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 232,559. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 19, 2025
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction GINZA - November 15, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
11324 $
Price in auction currency 1750000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Rhenumis - November 6, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Roxbury’s - October 24, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction St James’s - September 26, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Rumnicoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRumnicoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction NOONANS - September 9, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Morton & Eden - July 23, 2025
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Crown 1658, 1658/7?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, 1658/7 is 6200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, 1658/7?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, 1658/7 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1658, 1658/7?

To sell the Crown 1658, 1658/7 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

