Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658). Shield (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: Shield

Obverse Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658) Shield - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658) Shield - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,39 - 4 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1657-1658)
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:12000 USD
Auction sales chart Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658) Shield - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658) . Shield. This copper coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 32,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
10960 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
14338 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2016
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 6, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 27, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1657-1658) (Pattern) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the copper coin of Oliver Cromwell's Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Shield?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1657-1658), Shield is 12000 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Shield?

To sell the Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

