United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Obverse Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight22,2 g
  • Pure gold (0,6545 oz) 20,3574 g
  • Diameter28,5 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC12

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • Denomination50 Shillings
  • Year1656
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:220000 USD
Average price (PROOF):380000 USD
Auction sales chart Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 . This gold coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51036 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionPF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
330000 $
Price in auction currency 330000 USD
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionPF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
420000 $
Price in auction currency 420000 USD
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
United Kingdom 50 Shillings 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 12, 2004
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Oliver Cromwell's Pattern 50 Shillings 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 50 Shillings 1656 is 220000 USD for regular strike and 380000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 20,3574 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2726,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pattern 50 Shillings 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pattern 50 Shillings 1656?

To sell the Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

