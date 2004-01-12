Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

How much is the gold coin of Oliver Cromwell's Pattern 50 Shillings 1656? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 50 Shillings 1656 is 220000 USD for regular strike and 380000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 20,3574 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 2726,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pattern 50 Shillings 1656? The information on the current value of the British coin Pattern 50 Shillings 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.