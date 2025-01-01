flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Gold coins 50 Shillings of Oliver Cromwell's - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

50 Shillings 1656 Pattern

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
16561204
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Oliver Cromwell'sAll English coinsEnglish coins 50 ShillingsNumismatic auctions