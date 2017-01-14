flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1658. HIB &c PRO (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: HIB &c PRO

Obverse Sixpence 1658 HIB &c PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Sixpence 1658 HIB &c PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:19000 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1658 HIB &c PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1658 . HIB &c PRO. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2462 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2017.

Сondition
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2017
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
38000 $
Price in auction currency 38000 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Bonhams - June 3, 2013
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Bonhams - June 3, 2013
SellerBonhams
DateJune 3, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Sixpence 1658, HIB &c PRO?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1658, HIB &c PRO is 19000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1658, HIB &c PRO?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1658, HIB &c PRO is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1658, HIB &c PRO?

To sell the Sixpence 1658, HIB &c PRO we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

