Crown 1658. Tanner's copy. 1658 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658 is 12000 USD for regular strike and 25000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658? The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.