Crown 1658. Tanner's copy. 1658 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: Tanner's copy. 1658

Obverse Crown 1658 Tanner's copy 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Crown 1658 Tanner's copy 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter39,5 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:12000 USD
Average price (PROOF):25000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1658 Tanner's copy 1658 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1658 . Tanner's copy. 1658. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 360,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
10931 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Bonhams - March 23, 2016
SellerBonhams
DateMarch 23, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2013
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 26, 2008
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 1, 2005
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658 is 12000 USD for regular strike and 25000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658?

To sell the Crown 1658, Tanner's copy, 1658 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

