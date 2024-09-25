Sixpence 1658. "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)
Variety: "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodOliver Cromwell
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1658
- RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1658 . "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
