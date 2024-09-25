flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Sixpence 1658. "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO

Obverse Sixpence 1658 "Dutch copy" HIB . PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Sixpence 1658 "Dutch copy" HIB . PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6200 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1658 "Dutch copy" HIB . PRO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1658 . "Dutch copy". HIB . PRO. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2014 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
SellerSpink
DateOctober 30, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJune 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
SellerDNW
DateJune 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 16, 2010
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2010
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2006
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 26, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - March 30, 2006
SellerSpink
DateMarch 30, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1658 at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
SellerSpink
DateMarch 31, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Sixpence 1658, "Dutch copy", HIB . PRO?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1658, "Dutch copy", HIB . PRO is 6200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1658, "Dutch copy", HIB . PRO?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1658, "Dutch copy", HIB . PRO is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1658, "Dutch copy", HIB . PRO?

To sell the Sixpence 1658, "Dutch copy", HIB . PRO we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

