Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658). Three Pillars (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)
Variety: Three Pillars
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,39 - 4 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodOliver Cromwell
- DenominationFarthing
- Yearno date (1657-1658)
- RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
- MintLondon
- PurposePattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658) . Three Pillars. This copper coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
How much is the copper coin of Oliver Cromwell's Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Three Pillars?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1657-1658), Three Pillars is 26000 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Three Pillars?
The information on the current value of the British coin Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Three Pillars is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Three Pillars?
To sell the Pattern Farthing no date (1657-1658), Three Pillars we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.