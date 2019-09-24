flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Crown 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Variety: "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted

Obverse Crown 1658 "Dutch copy" "N" on the obverse is inverted - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Crown 1658 "Dutch copy" "N" on the obverse is inverted - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter39,5 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationCrown
  • Year1658
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:10000 USD
Auction sales chart Crown 1658 "Dutch copy" "N" on the obverse is inverted - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1658 . "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
11216 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateApril 21, 2019
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
SellerSpink
DateMay 14, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1658 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted is 10000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?

To sell the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

