Crown 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter39,5 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodOliver Cromwell
- DenominationCrown
- Year1658
- RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1658 . "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
How much is the silver coin of Oliver Cromwell's Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted is 10000 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?
To sell the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.