Crown 1658. "Dutch copy". "N" on the obverse is inverted (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted is 10000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown 1658, "Dutch copy", "N" on the obverse is inverted is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.