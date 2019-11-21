flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,55 - 5,95 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • Denomination1/2 Broad
  • Year1656
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:26000 USD
Average price (PROOF):45000 USD
Auction sales chart Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 . This gold coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
68530 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
51200 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2017
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2017
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2017
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1/2 Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2017
ConditionPF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Oliver Cromwell's Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1/2 Broad 1656 is 26000 USD for regular strike and 45000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. so we do not recommend selling it for less than undefined USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656?

To sell the Pattern 1/2 Broad 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

