Pattern Broad 1656 (United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell)

Obverse Pattern Broad 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver CromwellReverse Pattern Broad 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight9,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,2683 oz) 8,3447 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodOliver Cromwell
  • DenominationBroad
  • Year1656
  • RulerOliver Cromwell (Lord Protector)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:39000 USD
Average price (PROOF):93000 USD
Auction sales chart Pattern Broad 1656 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell
Auction Prices (160)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Broad 1656 . This gold coin from the times of Oliver Cromwell's. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 270,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 19, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 19, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 30, 2025
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
51058 $
Price in auction currency 38000 GBP
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
78000 $
Price in auction currency 78000 USD
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionSP61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionPF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Broad 1656 (Pattern) at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - November 25, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Oliver Cromwell's Pattern Broad 1656?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Broad 1656 is 39000 USD for regular strike and 93000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 8,3447 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 1117,87 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pattern Broad 1656?

The information on the current value of the British coin Pattern Broad 1656 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pattern Broad 1656?

To sell the Pattern Broad 1656 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

