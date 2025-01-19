Sovereign 1915 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1915 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34819 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (134) AU (12) XF (31) VF (6) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (21) MS64 (48) MS63 (25) MS62 (15) MS61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (58) PCGS (55)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (4)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (3)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (41)

Coins of the Realm (4)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (48)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (6)

London Coins (5)

Lugdunum (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (4)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (14)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (4)

WDA - MiM (1)