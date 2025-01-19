United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1915 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Skanfil Auksjoner AS" }
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,295,280
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1915 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34819 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 490 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
