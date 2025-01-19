flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1915 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1915 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1915 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,295,280

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1915 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34819 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 490 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
