Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Sovereign 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Sovereign 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 5,501

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (416)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 55,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
4348 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
3230 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Sima Srl - October 18, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 12, 2025
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 12, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1937 HP at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date March 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

