United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 5,501
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (416)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 55,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (12)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (36)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bolaffi (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (29)
- Coins of the Realm (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (11)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (107)
- HIRSCH (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (3)
- London Coins (20)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisor (3)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (16)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (39)
- St James’s (18)
- Stack's (22)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (8)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VCD Auctions (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
4348 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
3230 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 22, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search