Sovereign 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1233 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 55,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (396) UNC (6) AU (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF67 (4) PF66 (52) PF65 (74) PF64 (74) PF63 (44) PF62 (24) PF61 (8) PF60 (3) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (92) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (200) PCGS (91) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (12)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (36)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bolaffi (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (29)

Coins of the Realm (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (11)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (2)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (107)

HIRSCH (1)

iBelgica (1)

ICE (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (14)

Leu (3)

London Coins (20)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (2)

Numisor (3)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Schulman (1)

Sima Srl (1)

SINCONA (16)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (39)

St James’s (18)

Stack's (22)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (8)

V. GADOURY (2)

VCD Auctions (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (2)